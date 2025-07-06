Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $358.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.46. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

