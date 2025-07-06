SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Boosted by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 8.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $41,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,957,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $217.27 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

