Analyzing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outdoor has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 1.68% 3.85% 2.68% Outdoor -38.60% -16.17% -13.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 2 9 0 2.82 Outdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $44.82, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. Outdoor has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.59%. Given Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outdoor is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Outdoor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $1.14 billion 6.02 $16.30 million $0.13 343.12 Outdoor $49.40 million 3.10 -$130.83 million ($0.46) -2.85

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Outdoor. Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Outdoor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions. The US segment refers to the unmanned aerial, unmanned ground, unmanned seaborne and related command, control and communications system businesses. The company was founded on December 19, 1994, and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

About Outdoor

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

