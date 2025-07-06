iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Increased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT opened at $86.99 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3283 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

