CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 136,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,983,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IJH opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

