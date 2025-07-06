Sierra Ocean LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $719.15 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $720.90. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $662.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.41.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

