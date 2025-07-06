Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 585 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argentarii LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $371.36 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.14 and its 200 day moving average is $376.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

