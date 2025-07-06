Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $49,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

