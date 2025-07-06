IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $102.06 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,864 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $102,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $240,653,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

XOM stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

