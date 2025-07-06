Tradewinds LLC. Has $629,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $11,575,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $90,955,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

