Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 8.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 767,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 30.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 446.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 188,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE PCG opened at $13.91 on Friday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

