Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,994 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $891,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $47.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

