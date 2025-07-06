Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $28.92 Million Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $475.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.22.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

