Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 528 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.51% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

