Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

