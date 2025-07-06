Tradewinds LLC. Sells 584 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,395 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

