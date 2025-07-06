890 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company
In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance
NYSE:BDX opened at $176.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.69.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
