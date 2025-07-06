Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,820,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $331.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.08.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

