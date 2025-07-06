Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,395 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $83,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $135.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.75.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

