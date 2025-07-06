Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 11,558 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,118,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.96. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

