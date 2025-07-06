Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 223.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,342,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,974,000 after buying an additional 211,314 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

