IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,912 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 60.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 130,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 49.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $172.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $264.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.33.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

