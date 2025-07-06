Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,262 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,727,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $456,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $264.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.69 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

