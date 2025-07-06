Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $328.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.62 and its 200 day moving average is $289.85. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

