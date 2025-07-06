Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,156,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,267,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $21,571,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 57.8% during the first quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 732,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 512,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 173,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

