Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Financial Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.67. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

