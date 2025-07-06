Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,761 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.9% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $49,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

