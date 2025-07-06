Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,117,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,580,000 after acquiring an additional 309,753 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,463,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,329,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228,493 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,283,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,612,000 after purchasing an additional 137,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.