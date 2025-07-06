426 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Olde Wealth Management LLC

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 426 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,583,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,451,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,674,000 after purchasing an additional 597,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,850,000 after purchasing an additional 505,139 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 424,702 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $139.92. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

