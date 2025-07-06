Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after acquiring an additional 538,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after acquiring an additional 655,247 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ICE opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day moving average is $166.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.32 and a fifty-two week high of $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,500. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,749 shares of company stock worth $40,942,387. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

