World Investment Advisors Buys 13,694 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research raised their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.