Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FITB opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

