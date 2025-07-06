Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.42 and its 200 day moving average is $150.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

