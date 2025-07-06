Analysts Set AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) PT at $104.10

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.10.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in AGCO by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.70 on Friday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.87%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

