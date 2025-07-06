Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $224,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of DHI opened at $132.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.