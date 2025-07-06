Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Price Target at $552.54

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $552.54.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after purchasing an additional 974,633 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,554 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 588,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $503.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.24. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $422.69 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

