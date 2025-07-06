Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $54,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

