First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

