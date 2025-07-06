Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,062 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

