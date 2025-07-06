Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 454,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,536 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 940,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $360,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.93 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.