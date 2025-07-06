Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 29.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSBF

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.