RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

