Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 29th

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th.

Sylvamo has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.5%

SLVM opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sylvamo has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $98.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sylvamo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 25.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 16.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

