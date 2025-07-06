Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.