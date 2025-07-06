Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RA stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
