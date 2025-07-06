Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $12.14 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.63% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

