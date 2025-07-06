Saratoga Investment Corp to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th.

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.67. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAR. B. Riley began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.25 to $24.25 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saratoga Investment stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Saratoga Investment worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

