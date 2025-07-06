Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $21.21 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
