ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $10,406,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.5%

SSO stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.