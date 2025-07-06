SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $448.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.86 and a 200-day moving average of $424.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.