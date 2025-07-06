Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

